Nation's Development Depends On Knowledge, Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed said on Sunday that development of any nation in the world depends on knowledge and technology, therefore, the development of Pakistan is not possible without advancement in the both sectors.

He was addressing a degree awarding ceremony for successful students of Punjab University Department of History and Pakistan Studies. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Chairman Department Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Dr Niaz Ahmed said that role of youth was the most important for the bright future of Pakistan. He said that the students should play their role in the development of the country. Congratulating the successful students and their parents, he said that PU was a great educational institution and this institution was a blessing for the hardworking individuals.

Dr Niaz Ahmad said that basic purpose of the universities was to create new knowledge.

He said that PU had played an important role in solving the problems of the country as well as society and had made unprecedented progress in the last four-year. In his address, Dr Shahid Munir said that developing countries should take steps to develop human resource like advanced countries.

He said, "Our enemies were trying to distort our history and spreading propaganda against our heroes and the students should fight these conspiracies." VC Prof Dr Niaz said that the research, that was designed to meet the needs of the society, should be encouraged. He said that for the promotion of higher education, it was necessary to ensure the faculty development programme, learning culture and freedom of expression in the universities.

Dr Mahboob Hussain said in his address that seven PhD, 35 MPhil, 15 MA History and 70 MA Pakistan Studies degrees have been distributed among the students.

