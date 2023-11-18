Open Menu

Nationwide Crackdown; Over 3,100 Kg Narcotics Seized, 34 Arrested

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The government has intensified its crackdown against narcotics across the country as the authorities seized 3,143 kilograms of drugs last week, arresting 34 individuals involved in drug trafficking. 

The operations were conducted in all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, and Gilgit Baltistan, to curb the drug trade, ptv news reported on Saturday.

The authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh collectively seized 2,644 kilograms of narcotics during the week-long crackdown.

Similarly, Balochistan emerged as a key focus area, contributing significantly to the overall haul with a reported confiscation of 1,740 kilograms of contraband.

Notably, among the seized substances in Balochistan were 28 kilograms of methamphetamine and 25 kilograms of heroin, underscoring the diverse nature of the illicit drug trade in the region.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also played a crucial role in the operations, contributing 234 kilograms, while Gilgit reported a seizure of 117 kilograms of illegal substances.

The confiscated drugs included a variety of substances, with a total of 2,091 kilograms of cannabis and 240 kilograms of opium intercepted and confiscated throughout the country.

These recent successes add to the momentum of a broader crackdown initiated on September 1, which has seen the nationwide seizure of an astonishing 33,924 kilograms of narcotics.

The operations have also led to the arrest of more than 435 individuals involved in drug trafficking, signalling a significant dent in the illicit drug trade plaguing the country.

The government's unwavering commitment to eradicating the narcotics trade reflects a comprehensive strategy to safeguard public health and national security. 

The collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies across provinces underscore the determination to break the supply chains fueling the drug epidemic, offering hope for a safer and drug-free future for the nation.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Drugs Gilgit Baltistan September All Government PTV

