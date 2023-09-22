Open Menu

Naval Chief Attends 25th Int'l Seapower Symposium-2023 At US

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Naval Chief attends 25th int'l Seapower Symposium-2023 at US

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has attended 25th International Seapower Symposium-2023 (ISS-25) held at US Naval War College Newport, Rhode Island during official visit to the United States of America (USA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has attended 25th International Seapower Symposium-2023 (ISS-25) held at US Naval War College Newport, Rhode Island during official visit to the United States of America (USA).

The event involved panel discussions on issues related to common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation.
A large number of Heads of World Navies or their senior representatives attended ISS-25, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Friday.

During ISS, bilateral meetings and interactions of the Chief of the Naval Staff with senior International Naval dignitaries including Chief of Staff Spanish Navy, Naval Chiefs of Azerbaijan, Egypt, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Secretary of the US Navy (SECNAV) and Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) of US Navy were held to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the interactions, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi briefed the participants on Maritime Perspective of Pakistan with special focus on PN contributions to regional maritime security.

The admiral highlighted the challenges to Indian Ocean security and mentioned Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) which was aimed to shoulder international obligations for safe and secure maritime environment in the region.

The purpose of International Seapower Symposium is to provide a forum for senior international naval leaders to discuss common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation.

Discussions at ISS would further strengthen the efforts to enhance cooperation in countering piracy, providing disaster relief & humanitarian assistance, coordinating search & rescue at sea including submarine rescue, planning & conducting coalition military operations and joint law enforcement to counter arms, drugs and human trafficking as well as fisheries and pollution violations.

The participation of the Pakistan Naval Chief in 25th International Seapower Symposium-2023 reflects Pakistan's commitment for regional peace and is a manifestation of PN contribution towards regional maritime security through a collaborative approach.

Concurrent to Symposium activities, Chief of the Naval Staff also met Commander Pacific Fleet, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and Commander US Coast Guard wherein matters pertaining to maritime security were discussed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA World Pakistan Navy Drugs Egypt Visit Newport Azerbaijan United States Saudi Arabia Netherlands Event

Recent Stories

Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts oper ..

Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operation

6 minutes ago
 Karabakh rebels say negotiating their troops' with ..

Karabakh rebels say negotiating their troops' withdrawal

6 minutes ago
 Charles in Bordeaux on last day of climate-focused ..

Charles in Bordeaux on last day of climate-focused France trip

25 minutes ago
 Debris and dead bodies clutter flood-hit Libyan po ..

Debris and dead bodies clutter flood-hit Libyan port

25 minutes ago
 DC orders timely completion of uplift schemes

DC orders timely completion of uplift schemes

25 minutes ago
 Deputy secretary to CM visits govt hospitals

Deputy secretary to CM visits govt hospitals

37 minutes ago
AIOU to engage alumni in Golden Jubilee celebratio ..

AIOU to engage alumni in Golden Jubilee celebrations

37 minutes ago
 AIOU focusing on quality education

AIOU focusing on quality education

37 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 power pilferers netted across the MEPC ..

Over 10,000 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region so far

49 minutes ago
 China's forest products trade fair sees 120-mln-yu ..

China's forest products trade fair sees 120-mln-yuan on-site deals

49 minutes ago
 Awareness session on joint cultivation of crops he ..

Awareness session on joint cultivation of crops held

49 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest r ..

Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest rates for longer

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan