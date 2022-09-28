Navy divers find body of drowned boy in Skardu

The diving team of Pakistan Navy, on the request of local administration of Skardu, while conducting a search operation in Kachura Lake found the body of a drowned boy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The diving team of Pakistan Navy, on the request of local administration of Skardu, while conducting a search operation in Kachura Lake found the body of a drowned boy.

A Pakistan Navy news release said that despite the continuous efforts of local and rescue divers for the past three weeks, the dead body was not found, thereafter the diving team of Pakistan Navy was called.

Pakistan Navy's diving team while working in extremely difficult conditions, recovered the dead body after three days of continuous effort.

The special equipment and improvised coffin was used to exhume the body due to decomposed situation of the body.

The dead body then was handed over to local police for further legal procedure.