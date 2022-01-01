Navy promotes two officers to rear admiral ranks

Two officers of Pakistan Navy on Saturday got promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Two officers of Pakistan Navy on Saturday got promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. The Flag Officer was a graduate of Command and Staff College, Quetta, National Defence University, Islamabad and Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments included Commanding of PN Ships RAJSHAHI and ALAMGIR and 18th Destroyer Squadron. His prominent Staff appointments included Director Naval Developmental Plans (Platform), Principal Secretary to the Chief of the Naval Staff and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarter, Islamabad. Currently, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin is appointed as Additional Secretary � III at Minister of Defence. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-lmtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Syed Faisal Ali Shah was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992.

The Flag Officer's distinguished academic career included MSc in Defence & Strategic Studies from Quaid e Azam University Islamabad Masters in War Studies (Maritime) from Bahria University, Master of Military Studies from US and M Phil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from National Defence University, Islamabad.

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, US Marine Corps Command and Staff College and National Defence University Islamabad. The Admiral has a vast experience of command and staff appointments which include command of a Marines Operational unit, Commander West and Commander Creeks. He has also served as Director Marines and Special Service Group (Navy) at Naval Headquarters as well as Naval & Air Attach� of Pakistan in Iran.

Rear Admiral Syed Faisal Ali Shah is presently appointed as Director General Joint Cantonment Gwadar (DGJCG) at Joint Staff Headquarters. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).