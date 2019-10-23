UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Could Get Medical Facilities From Any Country's Hospital: Chan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Nawaz could get medical facilities from any country's hospital: Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari could get best medical facilities from any doctor or hospital in the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ready to provide treatment to former prime minister and former president on their choice of hospital in Pakistan, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Nawaz Sharif wanted to get remedy from hospital of the foreign countries which will only allow him by the court not the incumbent government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan being a kind heart had expressed sorrow over the health issue of Nawaz Sharif and also directed to provide any kind of medical treatment to PML-N leader.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had not constructed a single standard hospital where his supreme leader could get treatment.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government had constituted a reconciliation committee which had already negotiated with the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to resolve its all issues and reservations.

The spokesman said the government would deal with the protestors democratically but law would take its course against violators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Doctor Muslim All From Government Best Court

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

21 minutes ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

21 minutes ago

Maulana wants to divert media attention from Kashm ..

25 minutes ago

Russia to Further Assist African Countries in Solv ..

25 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges UNSC to fulfill its commitmen ..

25 minutes ago

Russia to Support Sudan in Normalizing Domestic Po ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.