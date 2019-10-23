ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari could get best medical facilities from any doctor or hospital in the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ready to provide treatment to former prime minister and former president on their choice of hospital in Pakistan, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Nawaz Sharif wanted to get remedy from hospital of the foreign countries which will only allow him by the court not the incumbent government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan being a kind heart had expressed sorrow over the health issue of Nawaz Sharif and also directed to provide any kind of medical treatment to PML-N leader.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had not constructed a single standard hospital where his supreme leader could get treatment.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government had constituted a reconciliation committee which had already negotiated with the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to resolve its all issues and reservations.

The spokesman said the government would deal with the protestors democratically but law would take its course against violators.