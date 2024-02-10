Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N Supremo directs Shehbaz Sharif to speed his efforts to form the next government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif instructed Shehbaz Sharif to speed up his efforts to bring the political parties closer to form the next government, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

Nawaz Sharif also directed Shehbaz Sharif to contact winning independents and invite them to join the PML-N, they said.

The fresh instructions came during an important meeting at Jati Umra where Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ayyaz sadiq, Saad Rafiq and other party leaders were present.

The sources said that Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif about the recent meetings with various political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema Isam-Fazl (JUI_F) and the contact with the MQM-P leadership. Shehbaz Sharif presented complete details of his discussions before Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized that he should be informed wherever his presence is required.

“The PML-N has also announced the formation of a committee for engaging with successful independent candidates in the general elections,” said the sources.

They said that Senator Ishaq Dar would lead the committee while Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Saad Rafique were also the part of it.

They said that during the meeting, there was a discussion on the possibility of appointing Shahbaz Sharif as the head of Punjab province if PML-N formed the government in the center.

Furthermore, deliberation was also made on placing Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz at the center. It was advised to Nawaz Sharif by senior leadership that under Shahbaz Sharif's leadership, Punjab could progress significantly if given the opportunity.