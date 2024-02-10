Open Menu

Nawaz Instructs Shehbaz To Reach Out To Winning Independents

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

The PML-N Supremo directs Shehbaz Sharif to speed his efforts to form the next government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif instructed Shehbaz Sharif to speed up his efforts to bring the political parties closer to form the next government, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

Nawaz Sharif also directed Shehbaz Sharif to contact winning independents and invite them to join the PML-N, they said.

The fresh instructions came during an important meeting at Jati Umra where Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ayyaz sadiq, Saad Rafiq and other party leaders were present.

The sources said that Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif about the recent meetings with various political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema Isam-Fazl (JUI_F) and the contact with the MQM-P leadership. Shehbaz Sharif presented complete details of his discussions before Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized that he should be informed wherever his presence is required.

“The PML-N has also announced the formation of a committee for engaging with successful independent candidates in the general elections,” said the sources.

They said that Senator Ishaq Dar would lead the committee while Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Saad Rafique were also the part of it.

They said that during the meeting, there was a discussion on the possibility of appointing Shahbaz Sharif as the head of Punjab province if PML-N formed the government in the center.

Furthermore, deliberation was also made on placing Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz at the center. It was advised to Nawaz Sharif by senior leadership that under Shahbaz Sharif's leadership, Punjab could progress significantly if given the opportunity.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Rana SanaUllah Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Progress Lead Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

25 minutes ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

42 minutes ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

46 minutes ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

56 minutes ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

4 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

5 hours ago
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

6 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

10 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan