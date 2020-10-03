UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Exposed Himself As Traitors In His Statements, Says Shehbaz Gill

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:06 PM

Nawaz Sharif exposed himself as traitors in his statements, says Shehbaz Gill

Shehbaz Gill says Nawaz Sharif becomes democratic champion when he is held accountable, pointing out that the words of PML-Supremo would harm Pakistan in future.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif exposed himself by his recent statement that he was “traitor”, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

Shehbaz Gill said Nawaz Sharif was speaking the language of India.

“Nawaz Sharif is answerable for his secret meetings with India’s business tycoon Sajjan Jandal. He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

He said became a conspiratorial party while the PTI government did not have any political threat from Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif becomes democratic champion when he is held accountable,” said Shehbaz Gill, pointing out that the words of PML-Supremo would harm Pakistan in future.

He stated that Pakistan’s enemies would use his words in future for their nefarious designs.

“PML-N and its leadership want to escape accountability. Nawaz Sharif will have to answer for his secret meeting with India’s Jindal,” he said.

Shahbaz Gill further stated that courts have declared Nawaz Sharif guilty and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had guaranteed his return in four weeks.

“He himself withdrew his bail applications with Sharif family propagating that the government had revoked his bail. Shahbaz Sharif was one of the worst administrators of Punjab,” he added.

Referring to his earlier statement regarding Nawaz Sharif’s address to be banned from broadcasting, he said that former premier’s speech to All Parties Conference (APC) was against national interests.

“During his tour to India, Nawaz met Indian establishment instead of Hurriyat leaders in Kashmir. He is against General (Retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa due to Kulbushan Jadhav case. Nawaz and his fellows didn’t have the courage to announce Kulbushan’s arrest. He even used to meet Indian PM Narendra Modi in Kathmandu, Nepal secretly,” he added.

The SAPM said that there is no doubt in the fact that India wants to divide Pakistan.

“In times like these, it is our armed forces that have maintained peace and stability in the country. It is unfair to blame army if you have been failed to deliver,” he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Business Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Narendra Modi Kathmandu Nepal Family All From Government

Recent Stories

2.5 Kanals land retrieved in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims one more life in Punjab

4 minutes ago

Government Higher Secondary School Manyal closed f ..

4 minutes ago

Four confirmed, 455 suspect cases of dengue report ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.