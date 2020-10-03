Nawaz Sharif exposed himself as traitors in his statements, says Shehbaz Gill

(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Gill says Nawaz Sharif becomes democratic champion when he is held accountable, pointing out that the words of PML-Supremo would harm Pakistan in future.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif exposed himself by his recent statement that he was “traitor”, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

Shehbaz Gill said Nawaz Sharif was speaking the language of India.

“Nawaz Sharif is answerable for his secret meetings with India’s business tycoon Sajjan Jandal. He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

He said became a conspiratorial party while the PTI government did not have any political threat from Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif becomes democratic champion when he is held accountable,” said Shehbaz Gill, pointing out that the words of PML-Supremo would harm Pakistan in future.

He stated that Pakistan’s enemies would use his words in future for their nefarious designs.

“PML-N and its leadership want to escape accountability. Nawaz Sharif will have to answer for his secret meeting with India’s Jindal,” he said.

Shahbaz Gill further stated that courts have declared Nawaz Sharif guilty and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had guaranteed his return in four weeks.

“He himself withdrew his bail applications with Sharif family propagating that the government had revoked his bail. Shahbaz Sharif was one of the worst administrators of Punjab,” he added.

Referring to his earlier statement regarding Nawaz Sharif’s address to be banned from broadcasting, he said that former premier’s speech to All Parties Conference (APC) was against national interests.

“During his tour to India, Nawaz met Indian establishment instead of Hurriyat leaders in Kashmir. He is against General (Retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa due to Kulbushan Jadhav case. Nawaz and his fellows didn’t have the courage to announce Kulbushan’s arrest. He even used to meet Indian PM Narendra Modi in Kathmandu, Nepal secretly,” he added.

The SAPM said that there is no doubt in the fact that India wants to divide Pakistan.

“In times like these, it is our armed forces that have maintained peace and stability in the country. It is unfair to blame army if you have been failed to deliver,” he stated.