Nawaz Sharif to get diplomatic passport

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the interior ministry to issue a diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif got a briefing from the diplomatic staff about the issuance of a passport to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The Pakistan’s mission in London was directed to issue diplomatic passports to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The diplomatic staff said that only Nawaz Sharif could be issued a diplomatic passport and not Ishaq Dar on which PM Shehbaz directed to issue a normal Pakistani passport to Dar.

The passport of former prime minister was revoked on February 16, last year, who is in London in connection with his treatment.

The Islamabad High Court on October 7issued a proclamation against the former prime minister in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. Through the proclamation, the court asked the PML-N supreme leader to surrender himself within 30 days to avoid the further adverse process.