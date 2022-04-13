UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif To Get Diplomatic Passport

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 13, 2022 | 12:44 PM

Nawaz Sharif to get diplomatic passport

Prime Minister Imran Khan has gotten briefing from the diplomatic staff about the issuance of a passport to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the interior ministry to issue a diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif got a briefing from the diplomatic staff about the issuance of a passport to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The Pakistan’s mission in London was directed to issue diplomatic passports to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The diplomatic staff said that only Nawaz Sharif could be issued a diplomatic passport and not Ishaq Dar on which PM Shehbaz directed to issue a normal Pakistani passport to Dar.

The passport of former prime minister was revoked on February 16, last year, who is in London in connection with his treatment.

The Islamabad High Court on October 7issued a proclamation against the former prime minister in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. Through the proclamation, the court asked the PML-N supreme leader to surrender himself within 30 days to avoid the further adverse process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Interior Ministry Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar London February October Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Renewed South Sudan clashes force 14,000 to flee

Renewed South Sudan clashes force 14,000 to flee

46 minutes ago
 Rs 2100 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overchargi ..

Rs 2100 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging

46 minutes ago
 Ukraine Has Serious Scientific, Production Base to ..

Ukraine Has Serious Scientific, Production Base to Create Missile Arms - Russian ..

46 minutes ago
 Child Injured in California Mall Shooting - Report ..

Child Injured in California Mall Shooting - Reports

46 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor shares morning routine with fans

Kareena Kapoor shares morning routine with fans

56 minutes ago
 Pakiatan welcomes US statement on Shehbaz Sharif's ..

Pakiatan welcomes US statement on Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.