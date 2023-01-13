UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif To Get Party Leaders' Recommendations To Return Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2023 | 05:43 PM

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

The sources say that the former three time Prime Minister is thinking about his return to back party on the next general elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2023) PMLN Supremo and former three time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed desire to get recommendations of the party leaders for his and his daughter Maryam Nawaz's return to Pakistan, the sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the senior leadership wanted to return because their continuous absence could harm the party in the next general elections.

The situation emerged after Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi informed Punjab Governor through a signed summary about dissolution of the provincial assembly.

A local private tv also reported that Shehbaz Sharif is also not able to present the stance of the PML-N while other senior leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz are out of country.

The sources said that had the senior leadership of the PML-N been in Lahore the situation of vote of confidence would have been different in Punjab Assembly.

They said an important meeting could take place in a day or so for consultation on the said issue.

On Thursday, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi successfully won vote of confidence as Punjab CM in the provincial assembly and the PML-N faced defeat on both legal and political fronts.

