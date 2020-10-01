UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif’s Struggle For Pakistan Will Be Remembered For Years To Come, Says Hina Pervaiz Butt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:37 PM

Nawaz Sharif’s struggle for Pakistan will be remembered for years to come, says Hina Pervaiz Butt

The PML-N MPA says it will be taught in history books that Nawaz Sharif stood for rule of law, public, freedom of press, judiciary and the parliament.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) PML-N Leader and Member of the Punjab Assembly Hina Pervaiz Butt said that the struggle of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be remembered for years to come.

Hina Pervaiz Butt said it would be taught in history that Nawaz Sharif stood for rule of law, public, freedom of the press, judiciary and the parliament.

Taking to Twitter, Hina Pervaiz Butt said: “Nawaz Sharif’s struggle will be remember for years to come and it will be taught to the coming generations that he stood for the rule of law, public, freedom of the press, judiciary and the parliament,”.

She also stated that Nawaz Sharif encourage the people and gave them sprit to speak up. At the end, she thanked her party’s Supremo for his struggle.

On Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif while addressing the central executive committee of his party through a video link said that he could not live as a slave in Pakistan and would love to live like a Pakistani. He also vowed to continue to raise his voice for the rule of law and democracy in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Democracy Twitter Punjab Assembly Love

Recent Stories

A solemn ceremony of signing a number of important ..

5 minutes ago

Over 4,000 Belarusians Willing to Get Inoculated W ..

9 minutes ago

Commissioner for crackdown against hoarders, profi ..

9 minutes ago

Another injured of Mardan blast passes away

9 minutes ago

President seeks role of MPs, media in breast cance ..

11 minutes ago

Constable shot dead in Hangu

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.