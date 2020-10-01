Nawaz Sharif’s struggle for Pakistan will be remembered for years to come, says Hina Pervaiz Butt

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N MPA says it will be taught in history books that Nawaz Sharif stood for rule of law, public, freedom of press, judiciary and the parliament.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) PML-N Leader and Member of the Punjab Assembly Hina Pervaiz Butt said that the struggle of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be remembered for years to come.

Hina Pervaiz Butt said it would be taught in history that Nawaz Sharif stood for rule of law, public, freedom of the press, judiciary and the parliament.

Taking to Twitter, Hina Pervaiz Butt said: “Nawaz Sharif’s struggle will be remember for years to come and it will be taught to the coming generations that he stood for the rule of law, public, freedom of the press, judiciary and the parliament,”.

She also stated that Nawaz Sharif encourage the people and gave them sprit to speak up. At the end, she thanked her party’s Supremo for his struggle.

On Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif while addressing the central executive committee of his party through a video link said that he could not live as a slave in Pakistan and would love to live like a Pakistani. He also vowed to continue to raise his voice for the rule of law and democracy in Pakistan.