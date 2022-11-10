UrduPoint.com

Nawaz, Shehbaz Agree To Not Bow Before PTI'S Pressure For Early Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 10, 2022 | 02:19 PM

The sources say that both Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also discuss the army chief's appointment matter in their meeting today.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2022) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif vowed to not bow before PTI's pressure for early elections, the latest reports say.

The Sharifs have made this decision during their meeting at Avenfield flats four hours.

The development has taken place after PM Shehbaz reached the UK from Egypt trip for the COP27 climate conference.

The sources said that both Nawaz and Shehbaz held a long meeting of three hours.

Maryam, Suleman Sharif, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz and rest of the family members were also present there in the meeting. No one from the party was asked to join the meeting.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif asked Shahbaz to “continue doing his best to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis and “not succumb to any kind of pressure.

They also decided that the elections would be held on time and PTI chief Imran Khan’s planned march on Islamabad will be dealt with legally, shared the source.

The sources said that the PM would meet Nawaz and other party leaders again today.

This visit to London is the third such trip since Shahbaz became prime minister in April. Sharif’s visit to London comes two weeks before the end of Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure. The army chief is set to retire on November 29.

Both brothers would also discuss the matter of army chief's appointment in their meeting, they add.

