Nawaz Wants Ex-PM Abbasi To Secure Release On Bail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 12:36 PM

Nawaz wants ex-PM Abbasi to secure release on bail

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) PML-N supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has asked incarcerated party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to seek his release from prison on bail.According to media reports, party sources relayed the former premier instructed Abbasi to contest corruption allegations leveled against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after coming out of jail.

Wasting energies in facing accountability based on political vendetta will serve no purpose, Sharif also said.According to sources Nawaz Sharif first sent a message to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi then called him.

