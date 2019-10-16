UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz, Zardari Using Fazlur Rehman: Dost Mazari

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:13 PM

Nawaz, Zardari using Fazlur Rehman: Dost Mazari

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Vice-Chairman Asif Zardari were using JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for making a deal with the government but they would not succeed in their mission

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Vice-Chairman Asif Zardari were using JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for making a deal with the government but they would not succeed in their mission.

Only opportunists were gathering in the name of Azadi March, who had no agenda for progress of the country, he said while talking to APP.

Sardar Dost Mazari said the Jamita Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) could not blackmail the Pakistan Tehrekk-e-Insaf government through its protest.

He said the country had been moving on the path to prosperity and development under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and such protest could not impede it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Protest Azadi March Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PTCL posts Double Digit Growth in Net Profit

20 minutes ago

Chehlum arrangements reviewed in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of widow of former KP chief ministe ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police confiscate 200 kites, 50 string ..

3 minutes ago

No dengue patients from Bahawalpur division so far ..

3 minutes ago

Maulana's march objective is to halt accountabilit ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.