Nawaz, Zardari using Fazlur Rehman: Dost Mazari

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Vice-Chairman Asif Zardari were using JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for making a deal with the government but they would not succeed in their mission

Only opportunists were gathering in the name of Azadi March, who had no agenda for progress of the country, he said while talking to APP.

Sardar Dost Mazari said the Jamita Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) could not blackmail the Pakistan Tehrekk-e-Insaf government through its protest.

He said the country had been moving on the path to prosperity and development under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and such protest could not impede it.