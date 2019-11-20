UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz's Extraordinary Protocol During Departure Offended People: Ali Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

Nawaz's extraordinary protocol during departure offended people: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said the people had strongly criticized the luxurious life style and protocol extended to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while proceeding to abroad in an air ambulance on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said the people had strongly criticized the luxurious life style and protocol extended to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while proceeding to abroad in an air ambulance on Tuesday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was doing politics over the ailing health condition of Nawaz Sharif and the party leaders were using delaying tactics on his departure, he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said Nawaz always preferred to go abroad for his medical treatment and on the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan avail health services from state owned hospitals.

He said the name of Nawaz Sharif from the exit control list had been removed as per directive of the Lahore High Court.

Earlier, the Federal cabinet had decided that Nawaz Sharif being a convict should submit indemnity bonds before travelling to abroad for his medical check up, he added.

He said the PTI government was committed to completely wiped out the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country and to recover the looted national wealth from looters and plunderers at all cost.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lahore High Court Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Capital Development Authority Muslim All From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Two Texas Police Officers Indicted in Connection t ..

2 minutes ago

US Believes N. Korea Can Choose to Denuclearize De ..

2 minutes ago

Model Town case: Lahore High Court adjourns petiti ..

2 minutes ago

SAB demands banning on tomatoes and onions import

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia's Sidama people vote on regional state

7 minutes ago

Protests irk commuters, patients in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.