(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said the people had strongly criticized the luxurious life style and protocol extended to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while proceeding to abroad in an air ambulance on Tuesday

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was doing politics over the ailing health condition of Nawaz Sharif and the party leaders were using delaying tactics on his departure, he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said Nawaz always preferred to go abroad for his medical treatment and on the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan avail health services from state owned hospitals.

He said the name of Nawaz Sharif from the exit control list had been removed as per directive of the Lahore High Court.

Earlier, the Federal cabinet had decided that Nawaz Sharif being a convict should submit indemnity bonds before travelling to abroad for his medical check up, he added.

He said the PTI government was committed to completely wiped out the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country and to recover the looted national wealth from looters and plunderers at all cost.