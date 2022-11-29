UrduPoint.com

Nayeem Khan Urges World To Help-stop Bloodbath Of Kashmiris In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Nayeem Khan urges world to help-stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader and chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front Nayeem Ahmed Khan while urging the international community to take effective notice of the fast deteriorating situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir has said that it was high time that the world should play their role to help-stop bloodshed and violence in the troubled region.

In his message from Tihar jail, the illegally detained APHC leader said that India's apartheid regime was using colonial-era tactics to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination. He said that on the one hand, India has let loose its trigger-happy forces to wreak havoc in Kashmir while on the other its other law enforcement agencies were involved in gross human rights violations including threats against Kashmiri rights defenders, political workers, journalists, and civil society activists and were conducting raids on their houses and offices to create a climate of fear in the region.

Referring to the NIA's recent witch-hunt against the Hurriyat leaders and civil society activists, the incarcerated leader said that India's dreaded agency-the NIA was being used as a tool by the government to terrorize the families of those who have refused to accept the BJP's concocted narrative on Kashmir.

He lamented that since 5th August 2019, Kashmir has been under brutal suppression where fundamental freedoms particularly social and political life remains critically suppressed.

"Bloodshed and violence, killings, enforced disappearances, fake encounters are all that define today's Kashmir", he said, adding that shrinking space for civil society and political organizations was yet another dangerous aspect of Modi's authoritarian regime that was hell-bent to silence every dissenting voice in the region. "Every dissenting voice is being muzzled under the jackboots to ensure that no one raises his/her voice against the repression and human rights violations inflicted upon innocent civilians", he said.

Regarding the BJP government's political maneuvering and administrative machinations aimed at disempowering the majority community in Kashmir, Nayeem Khan said that after redrawing the electoral maps the BJP had completed its electoral demographic changes in the disputed territory by adding 7.72 lac non-local voters to J&K's voter list. The move he said would change the dynamic of the region's political system.

The incarcerated APHC leader urged the world community to take effective notice of the worsening situation in the region and hold the Modi government accountable for the crimes its forces have been committing in Kashmir.

Related Topics

India World Jail Civil Society Jammu August 2019 National University All From Government

Recent Stories

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

52 minutes ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

57 minutes ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

2 hours ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

2 hours ago
 "I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.