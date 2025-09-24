NCCIA registers cases against 3 YouTubers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered cases against three YouTubers for allegedly promoting illegal online trading applications and gambling platforms on social media, as part of an intensified nationwide crackdown.

According to NCCIA officials, cases have been filed against well-known content creators Rajab Butt, Anas Ali, and Huraira, following an investigation into their involvement in advertising unauthorised investment schemes.

The NCCIA officials said that three separate notices were issued to the accused during the inquiry process. However, none of them appeared before the agency.

Following their non-compliance, legal proceedings have been initiated and measures are underway to bring the suspects back to Pakistan for further investigation.

The NCCIA reiterated that action will continue against media influencers and online promoters involved in financial scams, illegal trading, and gambling-related content.