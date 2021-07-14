NCEA Convener visits Thar Institute of Sciences & Technology

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Convener of National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEA) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr.Mukhtiar Ali Unar Wednesday visited Thar Institute of Sciences and Technology.

According to a hand out issued here, he hold meeting with faculty members and administrative officers to review standard of education and other facilities being provided in the Institute.

Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unar visited various sections of the Institute including Computer Lab, Classroom, Physics Laboratory, Digital library, Auditorium Hall, Administration Block and Academic branches and reviewed facilities provided to the students.

On this occasion, Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unar said that the purpose of the visit was to review the educational standards and facilities provided at the Thar Institute of Sciences and Technology so that institution could be further improved and to be including in the best educational institutions, besides prepare the students according to modern educational principles so that they could compete in relevant field and earn name not only for themselves but for their district and for country.

He further said that Thar Institute of Science and Technology Tharparkar is currently providing education to the students in a better environment as well as ensuring required facilities and the day is not far when the institute will also be included in the list of best educational institutions of Pakistan.

He directed the university administration to take all possible steps to train the faculty members in order to promote research in the field of education and to make all efforts to include the institution in the Computing Council of the Higher Education Commission. Earlier, Convener Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unar was briefed in detail about the curriculum activities by Principal Thar Institute of Sciences and Technology Prof. Dr. Muhammad Raza Mehdi and Chairman Computer Science and Technology Dr. Najmi Ghani. Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Raza Mahdi, Thar Institute of Sciences and Technology, other faculty members, lecturers and librarians Abdul Hameed Lashari were also accompanied with him in visit.