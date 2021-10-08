UrduPoint.com

NCOC, Civic Admin Fine, Seal Several Shops, Hotels In PWD, Bahria

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration on Friday visited hotels, restaurants, shops, markets, in PWD Commercial area and Civic Centre Bahria Town to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

The NCOC team and Assistant Commissioner concerned along with police inspected the vaccination status of the staff and customers at various shops including meat, vegetables, cash and carries, and hotels, restaurants in main market of PWD.

The Assistant Commissioner concerned sealed several shops, and imposed heavy fines on coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures violators, and unvaccinated individuals.

The team also detained a shop owner, and lodged an First Information Report (FIR) against him for facilitating unvaccinated people.

Later, the NCOC team along with civic administration visited main commercial of Bahria Town Phase-4 and checked the vaccination certificates of the staff of several shops, hotels and tea cafes.

On the occasion, the civic administration sealed a tea cafe while imposed heavy fine on another mega hotel in Bahria Civic Centre for not vaccinating the entire staff.

An FIR was also lodged against the owner of a cafe in Bahria Town and was taken into police custody.

