NCOC Extends Existing NPIs Till 15 Feb

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 04:18 PM

NCOC extends existing NPIs till 15 Feb

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced to extend existing Nonpharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) till 15 February 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced to extend existing Nonpharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) till 15 February 2022.

According to a notification issued on Friday, NCOC said that existing NPIs that were earlier implemented till 31 Jan 2022 are hereby extended till 15 February 2022.

As per notification, fresh review will be carried out on 10 February 2022.

All federating units are requested to issue notifications and disseminate to all concerned at priority, it added.

