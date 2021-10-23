UrduPoint.com

NCPC Facilitates 163 Children During Last Two Years

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:50 PM

NCPC facilitates 163 children during last two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has provided non formal education to a total 163 children during last two years.

According to NCPC spokesman, a total of 103 children were reunified with their families and provided non formal education to some 60 children during the same period.

In 2020 a total of 108 children were facilitated out of which 60 were provided non formal education and 48 were reunified with their families.

In 2021, a total of 55 children were reunified with their families by NCPC so far.

\778

Related Topics

Education Same 2020

Recent Stories

Turkish Defense Minister Notes Stabilization in Sy ..

Turkish Defense Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdoga ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieves landmark 100 mln doses' administ ..

Pakistan achieves landmark 100 mln doses' administration mark: NCOC

17 minutes ago
 Prime Minister departs for three-day Saudi visit

Prime Minister departs for three-day Saudi visit

17 minutes ago
 Govt, allies parties on same page; committed to re ..

Govt, allies parties on same page; committed to resolve issues related to inflat ..

17 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says more than 38 million people fully v ..

Asad Umar says more than 38 million people fully vaccinated against coronavirus

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces squad for T20 World Cup match a ..

Pakistan announces squad for T20 World Cup match against India

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.