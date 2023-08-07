Open Menu

NCSW In Collaboration With UNFPA & CEJ Announced Fellowship, GBV & Child Marriages

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NCSW in collaboration with UNFPA & CEJ announced fellowship, GBV & child marriages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Center for Excellence Journalism (CEJ) announced its second National Media Fellowship on issues of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Child Marriages.

According to details shared by NCSW here on Monday, the fellowship comprised a 10-day capacity-building workshop followed by a refresher course and mentoring process for the production of featured reports in print, electronic and digital media.

Stories from all mediums will be considered for the national awards in categories of print-electronic, digital media and documentary filmmaking.

The fellowship is open to journalists and documentary filmmakers from across the country. Journalists from minorities, transgender persons and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply and the deadline to apply is August 10, 2023.

For more details, applicant can visit cej.iba.edu.pk, http:// ncsw.gov.pk.

