NDMA Denies Any Threat To Coastal Area Due To NISAGRA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:10 PM

NDMA denies any threat to coastal area due to NISAGRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has denied any threat to Pakistan's coastal area from the tropical cyclone 'NISAGRGA' currently over the Arabian Sea.

"None of Pakistani coastal areas are under threat by the tropical cyclone," said a spokesman of NDMA advising the fishermen to remain alert and avoid going into deep sea till the evening of June 4.

He asked concerned authorities of Sindh to remain alert during coming days regarding the impacts of tropical cyclone NISAGRGA.

The depression over the east central Arabian Sea has intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'NISAGRGA', and is likely to intensify further in to severe cyclical storm by tonight (Tuesday) and move towards South Gujarat coast, India, said the alert issued by the authority.

