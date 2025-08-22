NDMA Orders Evacuation Along Sutlej River As Harike Flow Surges Past 111,000 Cusecs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued immediate evacuation directives for communities along the Sutlej River, following a sharp surge in upstream water discharge and forecasts of further intensification.
According to the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), the water flow at Harike Barrage reached 111,461 cusecs at 22:00 hours, triggering high-volume downstream movement. Discharge at Ganda Singh Wala is projected to rise to between 100,000 and 110,000 cusecs in the coming hours, while Head Suleimanki is expected to receive approximately 80,000 cusecs.
NEOC warns that the eighth monsoon spell—expected to bring heavy rainfall to the river’s upper catchment areas—may push the flow at Ganda Singh Wala to 120,000 cusecs starting August 23.
The anticipated surge is attributed to sustained upstream precipitation and reservoir releases, raising concerns of medium to high flood levels across vulnerable districts.
NDMA has placed all relevant departments and emergency services on high alert. Residents in flood-prone areas have been urged to follow evacuation instructions issued by local authorities, secure livestock and agricultural assets, and avoid movement near canals, nullahs, and inundated zones.
The Authority continues to coordinate closely with provincial and district administrations to ensure timely response, public safety, and uninterrupted monitoring of the evolving situation.
