NDMA organizes pre-monsoon preparedness conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday organized a Pre-Monsoon 2021 Preparedness Conference, at Islamabad to review preparations for dealing with a possible monsoon situation.

The conference presided over by NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz was aimed at putting in place at Federal / Provincial level for impending Monsoon Season and to harmonize all related provincial and departmental plans with respect to flood fighting, rescue, relief and post flood rehabilitation.

The conference was attended by senior officials of national and provincial disaster management authorities besides, Armed Forces, National Highways Authority, Federal Flood Commission and WAPDA representatives and briefed the participants on the steps taken to prepare for the monsoon.

They also agreed to complete all necessary steps in a timely manner. The NDMA also launched its annual monsoon plan on the occasion.

The participants expressed satisfaction over the initiatives taken by the concerned institutions.