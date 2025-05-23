NDMA Spokesperson warns Pakistan to brace for early monsoon with cloud bursts, thunderstorms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) GM Technical/Spokesperson at National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, stated on Friday that the department has issued an advisory for an early monsoon season starting June 26 and lasting until mid-September, bringing cloud bursts and thunderstorms.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, the Spokesperson cautioned that the monsoon is expected to arrive around June 26-27, approximately 3-4 days earlier than its usual onset. The country can anticipate above-normal rainfall, with a projected increase of up to 5%.

Notably, northeastern Punjab is likely to experience a significant surge, with rainfall expected to rise by 50%," he added.

He stated that the authorities are prepared to handle cloud bursts and highlighted the specific regions in each province that are expected to be affected by flash floods, torrential rains and riverine flooding.

Punjab is expected to receive above-normal rainfall this monsoon season, with an anticipated 388mm compared to the usual 344mm, he mentioned.

"We are enhancing disaster preparedness, upgrading forecasting systems, and fostering greater collaboration between Federal and provincial authorities to mitigate the impacts of climate-related risks," he added.

Responding to a query, he further explained that Pakistan these few weeks are facing a severe heatwave, with temperatures expected to soar across the country in the next few coming days from Hunza to Karachi and particularly in Sindh, which is being declared one of the hottest regions in Pakistan this year.

The NDMA spokesperson urged citizens to take precautionary measures, such as staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, and taking necessary precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

In response to the question, he stated that climate change is causing severe weather conditions in Pakistan and South Asia with data suggesting that these conditions will worsen over time.

He warned that this trend is not only persisting but is also expected to further intensify in the coming years, underscoring the urgent need for adaptive measures and resilience-building in the face of these evolving climatic challenges.

"The previous year saw record-breaking heat, and this year is turning out to be even more scorching, with the intensity increasing daily," he added.

He further explained that extreme climate variations lead to prolonged stress on the human body, making people more susceptible to various health issues due to intense heat.

He emphasized that heatwaves can trigger the activation of various viruses, leading to diseases and stressed the need for citizens to take precautionary measures.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in coordination with Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) is proactively working to raise awareness and ensure public safety.