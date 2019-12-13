Nearly 1 in 2 (45%) Pakistanis claim to still experience electricity load shedding in their homes

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 45% claim to still experience electricity load shedding in their homes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 45% claim to still experience electricity load shedding in their homes.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Has there been load shedding of electricity at your house today?” In response, 45% said they had experienced electricity load shedding that day, 49% said they had not experienced load shedding on the same day while 6% did not know/did not respond.