Nearly 1 In 2 (45%) Pakistanis Claim To Still Experience Electricity Load Shedding In Their Homes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 03:24 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 45% claim to still experience electricity load shedding in their homes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 45% claim to still experience electricity load shedding in their homes.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Has there been load shedding of electricity at your house today?” In response, 45% said they had experienced electricity load shedding that day, 49% said they had not experienced load shedding on the same day while 6% did not know/did not respond.

