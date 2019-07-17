Nearly 1 in 3 Pakistanis (32%) claim they have semi-cooked meat products such as K&N’s, Sufi, Menu Nuggets and burgers at least once a month; however, 29% urban respondents have not used such products ever

UrduPoint.com
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 1 in 3 Pakistanis (32%) claim they consume semi-cooked meat products such as K&N’s, Sufi, Menu Nuggets and burgers at least once a month; however, 29% urban respondents have not used such products ever

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 17th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 1 in 3 Pakistanis (32%) claim they consume semi-cooked meat products such as K&N’s, Sufi, Menu Nuggets and burgers at least once a month; however, 29% urban respondents have not used such products ever.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how regularly you consume items made out of semi-cooked meat (fried and instant meat products) such as K&N’s, Sufi, Menu Nuggets, burgers, etc.?” In response, 2% said every day, 14% said once a week, 16% said once a month, 29% said sometimes and 38% said never.

1% said they did not know or wish to respond.

