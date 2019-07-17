- Home
Nearly 1 In 3 Pakistanis (32%) Claim They Have Semi-cooked Meat Products Such As K&N’s, Sufi, Menu Nuggets And Burgers At Least Once A Month; However, 29% Urban Respondents Have Not Used Such Products Ever
Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:23 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 17th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 1 in 3 Pakistanis (32%) claim they consume semi-cooked meat products such as K&N’s, Sufi, Menu Nuggets and burgers at least once a month; however, 29% urban respondents have not used such products ever.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how regularly you consume items made out of semi-cooked meat (fried and instant meat products) such as K&N’s, Sufi, Menu Nuggets, burgers, etc.?” In response, 2% said every day, 14% said once a week, 16% said once a month, 29% said sometimes and 38% said never.
1% said they did not know or wish to respond.