UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly Equal Split Between Pakistanis Who Are Optimistic That Afghan Refugees Will Return To Their Country And Those Who Think Afghan Refugees Will Stay In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:58 PM

Nearly equal split between Pakistanis who are optimistic that Afghan refugees will return to their country and those who think Afghan refugees will stay in Pakistan

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly equal split between Pakistanis who are optimistic that Afghan refugees will return to their country and those who think Afghan refugees will stay in Pakistan

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly equal split between Pakistanis who are optimistic that Afghan refugees will return to their country and those who think Afghan refugees will stay in Pakistan.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, majority of Afghan refugees will return to their country or will they stay in Pakistan?” In response, 45% say Afghan refugees will go back while 46% believe they will stay in Pakistan. Only 9% say they did not know/did not wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Split Gallup Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

UVAS Alumni Association holds its 11 th annual reu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Biggest Auto Show 2020 concludes with a h ..

19 minutes ago

Seoul bears brunt as Asia markets plunge on pandem ..

10 minutes ago

Tree plantation campaign launched in Aurakzai trib ..

47 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

48 minutes ago

South Korea postpones football season over virus: ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.