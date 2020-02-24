According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly equal split between Pakistanis who are optimistic that Afghan refugees will return to their country and those who think Afghan refugees will stay in Pakistan

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly equal split between Pakistanis who are optimistic that Afghan refugees will return to their country and those who think Afghan refugees will stay in Pakistan.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, majority of Afghan refugees will return to their country or will they stay in Pakistan?” In response, 45% say Afghan refugees will go back while 46% believe they will stay in Pakistan. Only 9% say they did not know/did not wish to respond.