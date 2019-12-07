NED graduates serve at important positions globally: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday said the graduates of NED university had been serving at important positions not only in Pakistan but other countries around the world, including North America, Europe and Australia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday said the graduates of NED university had been serving at important positions not only in Pakistan but other countries around the world , including North America, Europe and Australia

He said this in his presidential address at the inaugural ceremony of the 28th Convocation of the NED University of Engineering and Technology here on Saturday.

He said the government had spent many resources on students and it was imperative that these students provide their best services to the country and the nation by getting higher education.

The Governor Sindh said the results of best economic policy of the present government had began to appear.

A report had been issued by the International Economic Organization which stated that in 2024, 70 per cent of the world economy would depend on economy of Pakistan, he added.

He said 'Kamyaab Jawan' program had been launched for young entrepreneurs under which free loans were being provided to skilled and educated youth on easy terms.

Imran Ismail said the development of the country depended on the capable and talented students graduated from universities as universities were centers of higher education, research and development which have a direct impact on the national economy.

The governor Sindh said graduate students were going to start their professional careers today, so they have to keep in view the interest of the country and the nation in every case.

He further said the establishment of close links with the renowned Chinese universities through a consortium of CPEC by NED was a good omen.

He said NED university was also contributing to the economy of the country by utilizing research efforts. In this regard, the NED university set up the first water institute which was commendable.

Imran Ismail said it was a proud moment that the number of PhD teachers at NED university had increased significantly, most of whom have also served in the leading international universities.

Addressing the students, the governor Sindh said the country had a lot of expectations from them and he wanted them to utilize their potential and contribute to the development of the country.

He also assured that the government would continue to support NED university for educational projects, research and development programs.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engineer Javed Salim Qureshi, Vice Chancellor NED University, Professor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi and a large number of students and parents were present at the event.

Earlier, the degrees and certificates were distributed among the successful students include 13 PhD, 27 toppers who got gold medals on their distinction numbers while the total number of graduates this year from the NED was 2113 while the number of masters was 843.