Need stressed for implementing anti-dengue measures in true spirit

Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has directed heads of all government departments to implement anti- dengue measures in true spirit as carelessness and dereliction from duties would not be tolerated at any cost in this regard.

He was chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue here on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Kashif Mehmood, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Zulqarnain and others were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner directed the ACs for holding meetings of Tehsil Emergency Response Committee on regular basis and review performance of government departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.

He said that anti-dengue teams should be active in field to achieve desire results of anti-dengue campaign and stern action would be taken against those officials who would show poor performance in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner said that district administration was strictly monitoring anti-dengue measures for complete success of the drive, therefore, the concerned departments should take dengue issue as very serious.

He said that due to change in temperature dengue was shifting in houses; therefore precautionary measures should be adopted on urgent basis.

