Need stressed to digitalize marketing for PHA

Advisor to Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood on Tuesday stressed the need for digitalization of marketing in the PHA as the role of marketing was important in the development of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood on Tuesday stressed the need for digitalization of marketing in the PHA as the role of marketing was important in the development of the department.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review measures for promoting marketing strategy for Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here at Jilani Park (Race Course Park).

He directed the authorities concerned to evolve a comprehensive strategy to enhance the revenue of the organization.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani briefed the chair about the ongoing environment protection projects and said that efforts were being made to make the organization financially stable by improving the marketing norms.

He said that operation against illegal billboards, hoardings and shop board was regularly being carried out by the PHA.

Director General Muzaffar Khan, Additional Director General Tariq AliBasra, Director Headquarters Mudassar Ejaz, Director Finance UsmanGhani and other officials concerned also attended the meeting.

