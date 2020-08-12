(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :-:National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, chairman Faizullah Kamoka said on Wednesday the Independence Day reminded the sacrifices of our forefathers while achieving a separate homeland.

Talking to APP, he said, "We must promote teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on this day so that the nation could play its effective role for the progress of the country".

"We must care of this gift and defend its all boundaries and territories", he added.

He said the government had chalked out a comprehensive plan to celebrate 74th Independence Day in a befitting manner. He said the government had planned to motivate the general public for hoisting national flags along with planting maximum trees.

Responding to a query, he said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan andthe moral support of Kashmiri brethren would continue till their independence.