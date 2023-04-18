UrduPoint.com

NEOC To Be Served As Central Digital Hub: Chairman NDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

NEOC to be served as central digital hub: Chairman NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Tuesday briefed the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Senator Mushahid Hussain that the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) would serve as a central digital hub and revamped National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) as think tank which would enhance resilience to disasters.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed met the NDMA chairman here in his office, the NDMA wrote on its official Twitter handle.

He briefed the Senator on National Disaster Preparedness and Response Regime in light of lessons learnt from Floods 2022.

Mushahid Hussain endorsed the concept of Remodelled National Preparedness & Response Regime and lauded NDMA's efforts to enhance capacity for better disaster management.

