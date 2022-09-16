NEPRA clarifies news item about proposed amendment in Net-Metering Regulations

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has clarified that misreporting is being done in the media regarding advertisement published by the Authority on amendment in the Net Metering Regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has clarified that misreporting is being done in the media regarding advertisement published by the Authority on amendment in the Net Metering Regulations.

At the outset, it is clarified that no amendment has been made as yet and as on today NEPRA has solicited comments of the general public only, said a press release issued here Friday.

Here it is important to highlight that the impact of above changes is only on 20,700 consumers across Pakistan who have been allowed Net Metering as per the regulations approved by NEPRA. It is clarified that proposed amendment would not have any impact on self-consumption, as well as netting off of the units. The units would be netted off as per the already approved mechanism, the Authority clarified.

It said the amendment in the regulations only applies to the excess units sold by Net Metering Consumers.

The Authority further clarified that the impact of any higher cost paid on excess units would be shared by remaining consumers of the grid. NEPRA fully supports the government's solar initiative and as such, NEPRA's net metering regulations have absolutely no impact on the government's initiative that seems to be again misquoted in the main and social media, it added.

Moreover, the expected rate of solar mega scale procurement by the government will be at much cheaper rate what NEPRA is allowing to net-metering consumers. NEPRA welcomes input from all stakeholders and any decision in this regard would be taken after giving due consideration to the comments received form stakeholders and keeping in view the public interest, the Authority said in its statement.