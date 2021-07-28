NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for June

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for June.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Masood Anwar Khan and Member Balochistan Rehmatullah were also present on the occasion. Member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh participated through video link.

Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of X-WAPDA DISCOs in a petition sought reduction of 80 paisa per unit for June under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism. The CCPA-G has also sought Rs 13 billion adjustments of past three years. The consumers would get benefit of Rs 11 billion for the said adjustments.

The regulator would issue its decision about reduction in tariff after verification of the statistics. However, the decrease would not be applicable to the lifeline and agriculture and K-Electric consumers.

The Authority said that the adjustments claimed by CPPA-G pertain to period of about 3 years, therefore, this requires detailed reconciliation and verification.

The CPPA-G was asked to explain reasons for delay in claiming these adjustments.

Whether, there was any agreement between CCPA and NTDC for transmission of electricity, the Member Sindh questioned. The CPPA official informed that NTDC has agreement with DISCOs for power distribution.

Officials of National Power Control Centre told that around 200 MMCFD less gas was supplied to power sector during the said period. The financial impact due to shortage of RLNG and coal was calculated as Rs 817.94 million. It was further told that out of the total of 14,361 GWh energy generated in the month of June, 1,235 GWh (8.6 per cent) were generated from furnace oil and high speed diesel as compared to the reference value of 785 GWh (5.84 per cent).

Responding to a question, the Chairman NEPRA said that the government was conducting inquiry into recent load-shedding issue. Shortage of fuel issue related to OGRA, he said.