UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Public Hearings Into FCA, Quarterly Adjustment For K-Electric

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

NEPRA concludes public hearings into FCA, quarterly adjustment for K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday concluded public hearings into two separate petitions including fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for April and quarterly adjustment ending March submitted by K-Electric.

KE requested an FCA of Rs 0.489 per unit on account of monthly Fuel price Adjustment pertaining to April 2023 and Quarterly adjustment of Rs 5.170 per unit for the quarter ending March 2023 (Jan – Mar, 2023).

The hearings were presided by the NEPRA Authority comprising of Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H.

Farooqi, Member (Licensing), Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member (Technical & Finance), Mathar Niaz Rana and Member (Law), Ms. Amina Ahmed.

The net FCA for the month of April 2023 as per NEPRA's preliminary calculation is negative Rs 0.0472 per unit (Relief of Rs 72 million approx. to be passed on consumers).

Regarding quarterly adjustment, NEPRA will carry-out its due diligence after scrutiny of record / information provided by K-Electric.

The authority heard the petitioner and would decide the matter after due diligence and considering the comments of all stakeholders.

Related Topics

Nepra Price March April All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

1 hour ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

3 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

4 hours ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.