NEPRA concludes public hearings into FCA, quarterly adjustment for K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday concluded public hearings into two separate petitions including fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for April and quarterly adjustment ending March submitted by K-Electric.

KE requested an FCA of Rs 0.489 per unit on account of monthly Fuel price Adjustment pertaining to April 2023 and Quarterly adjustment of Rs 5.170 per unit for the quarter ending March 2023 (Jan – Mar, 2023).

The hearings were presided by the NEPRA Authority comprising of Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H.

Farooqi, Member (Licensing), Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member (Technical & Finance), Mathar Niaz Rana and Member (Law), Ms. Amina Ahmed.

The net FCA for the month of April 2023 as per NEPRA's preliminary calculation is negative Rs 0.0472 per unit (Relief of Rs 72 million approx. to be passed on consumers).

Regarding quarterly adjustment, NEPRA will carry-out its due diligence after scrutiny of record / information provided by K-Electric.

The authority heard the petitioner and would decide the matter after due diligence and considering the comments of all stakeholders.