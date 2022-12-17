NEPRA notifies 32 paisas per unit decrease in power tariff for Oct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a 32 paisa per unit decrease in tariff for X-WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) for October under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of X-WAPDA DISCOs has sought a 25 paisa decrease in the tariff for the said period, said a notification.

The NEPRA authority conducted a public hearing into the petition of CPPA-G on November 29 with Chairman NEPRA in the Chair.

s The FCA for October would be charged sssssss40 paisa less as compared to FCA for September. It would apply to the billing in December.

The decrease would apply to all consumers of DISCOs except K-Electric, consumers using up to 300 units, Agri, lifeline consumers, and charging stations of electric vehicles,