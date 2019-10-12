NESPAK chief pays business appraisal visit to Qatar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Managing Director of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) Dr. Tahir Masood conducted a business appraisal visit to Qatar and met heads of top companies in Doha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ):Managing Director of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) Dr. Tahir Masood conducted a business appraisal visit to Qatar and met heads of top companies in Doha.

During his visit, MD NESPAK held meetings with Saad Ahmed Ibrahim Al Mohannadi, President of Ashghal, Khalid Saif F.S. Al-Khayareen, Manager of Drainage Networks, Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Youssef Ali Al-Obaidan, Chief Executive Officer, Al Meera Consumer Goods Co., Dr. Engr. Zayed Mansoor Saif Al Khayarin, Chairman, KG-Group and Mr. Jeffrey Chen, Managing Director of Huawei Gulf North Region, according to NESPAK spokesman here Saturday.

The purpose of the visit, he added, was to explore new business prospects for NESPAK, one of the largest engineering consultancy firms in Pakistan, which had been operating at national and international level.

During the meetings, MD gave a detailed introduction of overall set-up of NESPAK and its office in Doha and highlighted NESPAK's professional capabilities in the energy, infrastructure and other development sectors.

He explained details of projects designed and supervised by NESPAK in Qatar and other parts of the world.

He also presented the NESPAK portfolio and urged companies like Huawei to collaborate with NESPAK in future projects in the Gulf Region.

Meanwhile, Executive Finance Director Shahzada Khurrum of Sama Global Investment Group showed keen interest to collaborate with NESPAK for its upcoming investment programmes in Eastern Europe and South America.

NESPAK's collaboration with foreign firms could yield handsome foreign exchange as well as job opportunities for many talented engineers and other professionals in Pakistan.

NESPAK had recently won projects in Gabon and Nigeria in Africa and also exploring business in Uzbekistan and other states, he concluded.