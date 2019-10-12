UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NESPAK Chief Pays Business Appraisal Visit To Qatar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

NESPAK chief pays business appraisal visit to Qatar

Managing Director of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) Dr. Tahir Masood conducted a business appraisal visit to Qatar and met heads of top companies in Doha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ):Managing Director of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) Dr. Tahir Masood conducted a business appraisal visit to Qatar and met heads of top companies in Doha.

During his visit, MD NESPAK held meetings with Saad Ahmed Ibrahim Al Mohannadi, President of Ashghal, Khalid Saif F.S. Al-Khayareen, Manager of Drainage Networks, Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Youssef Ali Al-Obaidan, Chief Executive Officer, Al Meera Consumer Goods Co., Dr. Engr. Zayed Mansoor Saif Al Khayarin, Chairman, KG-Group and Mr. Jeffrey Chen, Managing Director of Huawei Gulf North Region, according to NESPAK spokesman here Saturday.

The purpose of the visit, he added, was to explore new business prospects for NESPAK, one of the largest engineering consultancy firms in Pakistan, which had been operating at national and international level.

During the meetings, MD gave a detailed introduction of overall set-up of NESPAK and its office in Doha and highlighted NESPAK's professional capabilities in the energy, infrastructure and other development sectors.

He explained details of projects designed and supervised by NESPAK in Qatar and other parts of the world.

He also presented the NESPAK portfolio and urged companies like Huawei to collaborate with NESPAK in future projects in the Gulf Region.

Meanwhile, Executive Finance Director Shahzada Khurrum of Sama Global Investment Group showed keen interest to collaborate with NESPAK for its upcoming investment programmes in Eastern Europe and South America.

NESPAK's collaboration with foreign firms could yield handsome foreign exchange as well as job opportunities for many talented engineers and other professionals in Pakistan.

NESPAK had recently won projects in Gabon and Nigeria in Africa and also exploring business in Uzbekistan and other states, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Exchange Business Europe Meera Visit Job Qatar Doha Uzbekistan Gabon Nigeria Huawei Top

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

13 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

25 minutes ago

One dead, multiple injuries in New Orleans hotel c ..

29 minutes ago

Dark horse Mollema stuns favourites to win Tour of ..

29 minutes ago

Colak wins rings title, bronze for Frenchman who s ..

29 minutes ago

Indigenous protesters in Ecuador agree to talks

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.