New airport to be constructed in Peshawar:Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:16 PM

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said the government would construct new airport in Peshawar to address the issues of passengers at Baacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said the government would construct new airport in Peshawar to address the issues of passengers at Baacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP).

Addressing a press conference at BKIAP, he said that efforts would be made to select a suitable site outside the city keeping in view air traffic and passenger load. He said that three sites were under consideration for construction of new airport, adding survey of selected sites has also been conducted.

The minister said the problems including car parking at BKIAP have also been raised in both houses of the parliament and his visit was aimed to resolve them.

He said that it would be ensured that agricultural land should not be made part of the new airport and minimum people be dislocated.

The minister said that losses of Pakistan International Airlines had been decreased and its revenue was being increased. He informed that revenue of PIA is Rs 146 billion against its expenditures of Rs 157 billion.

While the losses of the last year were Rs 32 billion.

The minister informed that due to incessant efforts of the government four grounded planes have been made operational. He said that PIA conducted a successful Hajj operation and the outstanding amount of Saudi Civil Aviation had also been cleared.

The national airline that was in a quagmire of problems owing to wrong policies of previous governments has now been put on a path of progress, he said.

The minister informed that Turksih airline has also requested for a frequency on BKIAP while codal formalities had been finalized with Azerbaijan government to start operation at the airport, adding, the flights for Baku would be started in March.

He said the scanning facility for corona virus was available on all the airports, adding, there was not a single case of the virus in the country.

Ghulam Sarwar termed recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a good omen for Muslim Umma, saying that it would open new vistas of regional cooperation.

