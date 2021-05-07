UrduPoint.com
New Initiatives To Enhance Pak-Belarus Education Collaboration

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

New initiatives to enhance Pak-Belarus education collaboration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan on Friday met with Minister of Education of Republic of Belarus, Igor Karpenko and discussed various initiatives being taken on the both sides for increasing collaboration between the two countries in education sector.

The meeting was also attended by Ms. Irina Shitkovskaya, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Education Ministry of Belarus, said statement from Pakistan Embassy.

Appreciating the existing memorandum of understandings (MoUs) between the two countries on educational collaboration, the two sides discussed wide range of topics related to education including the cooperation amongst the universities for joint research and participation in educational programmes.

Also, cooperation in vocational trainings came under discussion.

Belaus Education Minister informed that his country was ready to accept double degree programmes/diplomas.

He also shared possibility of provision of scholarships to Pakistani students as part of his Ministry's annual programme.

The meeting also discussed the prospects of running short- term (4-6 weeks duration) languages course at National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad, and at the Belarusian State University and Minsk State Linguistic University.

