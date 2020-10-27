New local restrictions to be imposed to control new Covid spike: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Tuesday said that new local level restrictions will be imposed in targeted areas on the basis of data to control a second spike of Covid-19 infections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Tuesday said that new local level restrictions will be imposed in targeted areas on the basis of data to control a second spike of Covid-19 infections.

"We are witnessing a second spike and tomorrow we will begin to take serious measures after having detailed meeting on the matter," Dr Faisal said addressing a media briefing at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

"We are planning new course following serious spike in Covid cases in various cities and new restrictions and precautionary measures will be adopted with the consultation of local administrations." he said.

He said, the data on Coronavirus shows increasing trend in number of cases which compelled the government to take immediate steps after seeing a serious spike in Covid cases.

He added the rise in corona cases is causing the strain as the ratio of case percent positivity reached to 2.75% from 2% and daily number of cases were increased from 400 to 700 cases besides increasing daily death figure.

"Now imposing fresh restrictions at district level in targeted areas.

Several options are under consideration and the local administrations have been asked to ensure implementation of SOPs related with the Covid-19." Dr Sultan said.

He said that the administrations have been directed to ensure Corona safety guidelines strictly in marriage halls and public places to protect citizens from the disease.

He said that the discussion is underway on duration of new restrictions in NCOC and at district level.

He added there are clear direction for local administrations to take action against violators of SOPs.

He said that decision of these restrictions is difficult but there is no other option as citizens have started avoiding SOPs and other instructions to prevent from coronavirus that resulted increase in number of cases day by day.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of Covid-19 in the country particularly in prevailing high risk time.

He said that a mechanism is being developed for citizens to report violations of SOPs anywhere.