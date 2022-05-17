UrduPoint.com

New MS Nishtar Hospital Assumes Charge

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Dr Amir Qayyum Khan took over additional charge of Nishtar Hospital here on Tuesday replacing Dr Amjad Chandio

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Dr Amir Qayyum Khan took over additional charge of Nishtar Hospital here on Tuesday replacing Dr Amjad Chandio.

Health department issued the notification in this connection today.

Dr Khan is serving in Forensic Medicines Department of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) in BS-20.

Prior to new assignment he has also been working as Principal Medical Officer at Nishtar hospital.

