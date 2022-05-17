New MS Nishtar Hospital assumes charge

Dr Amir Qayyum Khan took over additional charge of Nishtar Hospital here on Tuesday replacing Dr Amjad Chandio

Health department issued the notification in this connection today.

Dr Khan is serving in Forensic Medicines Department of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) in BS-20.

Prior to new assignment he has also been working as Principal Medical Officer at Nishtar hospital.