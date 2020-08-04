UrduPoint.com
New Political Map Reflects Nation's Desire : FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

New political map reflects nation's desire : FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said the Federal Cabinet had approved a new political map of Pakistan, which was a giant step as it reflected desire of the whole nation.

Chairing a meeting to brief media anchorpersons here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the foreign minister said release of the new political map was a national requirement.

The foreign minister also briefed the mediamen about the continuation of brutality and oppression by the Indian forces in the IIOJK and the overall peace and security situation in the region, a press release said.

He said all the Kashmiris had unanimously rejected the illegal and unilateral step of August 5 last year by the Indian government.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Faroogh Naseem, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, senators, renowned defence analysts, former diplomats and senior anchorpersons.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had effectively exposed the Hindutva policies of the extremist Indian government and the human rights violations at the global fora.

He said the real face of the Indian government had been fully exposed before the world.

Qureshi said the Indian government's policy of hatred had threatened peace in the entire region. The Indian government wanted to change the demography of the IIOJK, which was a blatant violation of the international laws.

"The entire world community is criticizing the Indian government for usurping the rights of the minorities in India," he added.

The foreign minister said even voices were being raised inside India against such policies based upon hatred.

On the occasion, the minister also reiterated Pakistan's unflinching support to the Kashmiris' just right to self-determination.

