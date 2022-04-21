UrduPoint.com

New Rates For Daily Use Commodities Fixed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 05:06 PM

District Price Control Committee (DPCC) in its meeting on Thursday fixed new rates for daily use commodities for convenience of general public

After the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that now white grams (big) will be available at Rs.230 per kg in whole sale and at Rs.235 in retail whereas its price in Ramzan bazaars will be Rs.233 per kg.

Similarly, white grams (small) will be sold at Rs. 215 per kg (whole sale), Rs 218 per kg (retail) and Rs.216 per kg in Ramzan Bazaars, black grams (big) at Rs.125, Rs.128 and Rs.126 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs.120, Rs.124 and Rs.122 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.130, Rs.135 and Rs.133 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.124, Rs.130 and Rs.128 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.115, Rs.120 and Rs.118 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.255, Rs.260 and Rs.258 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.244, Rs.248 and Rs.246 per kg, Lentil pulses (big) at Rs.205, Rs.208 and Rs.206 per kg, Lentil pulses (small) at Rs.

246, Rs.250 and Rs.248 per kg, gram powder (Besan) at Rs.137, Rs.142 and Rs.140 per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (new) at Rs.135, Rs.140 and Rs.138 per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (old) at Rs.150, Rs.154 and Rs.152 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.57 and Rs.60 per kg, 10 kg flour bag at Rs.400, loose flour at Rs.62 per kg, sugar at Rs.75 per kg, milk at Rs.95 per liter, yogurt (Dehi) at Rs.100 per kg, mutton at Rs.1000 per kg in open market Tehsil City, Rs.990 per kg in Ramzan Bazaars Tehsil City, Rs.500 per kg in open Market and Rs.940 per kg in Ramzan Bazaar of other Tehsils, beef at Rs.500 per kg in open market Tehsil City, Rs.490 per kg in Ramzan Bazaars Tehsil City, Rs.450 per kg in open market and Rs.440 per kg in Ramzan Bazaars of other Tehsils.

The prices of fruits, vegetables and poultry items would be released on daily basis, he saidand that price control magistrates would remain active in the field to control artificial pricehike, overcharging and profiteering without any discrimination.

