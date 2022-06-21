UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed Chinese Consul General Meets IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Newly appointed Chinese Consul General meets IGP

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday said that foolproof security of all foreign nationals working in private and government sectors especially Chinese residents in all districts of the province was among top priorities of Punjab police

He said that security measures were initiated on the arrival of Chinese nationals at the information desk of the Special Protection Unit at the airports and implementation of SOPs issued by the Home Department for the security of Chinese nationals was being strictly ensured.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that a safe environment was being provided to all foreign nationals coming for investment across the province and foolproof security was also being provided to offices, working sites as well as residences.

The IG Punjab said that the Special Protection Unit was diligently carrying out the security duties of the Chinese nationals while setting up a 24/7 centralized monitoring system to monitor the security arrangements.

He expressed these views during a meeting with newly appointed Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren at the Central Police Office here. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including security arrangements of Chinese citizens, experts, investors, working sites and mutual cooperation were discussed.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren appreciated the performance of Special Protection Unit and Punjab police for protection of Chinese people and said that bilateral cooperation should be made more effective for enhancing capacity of Punjab police officers and personnel and providing technical assistance.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab said that training programmes and refresher courses were being carried out under a comprehensive strategy to further enhance capacity of the police force.

Later, souvenirs were also exchanged between the IG Punjab and Chinese Consul General. Chinese Deputy Consulate General and other officers were also present on the occasion.

