Newly constructed amphitheater becomes operational at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Academic and co-curricular activities are being successfully conducted in the newly constructed amphitheater at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The amphitheater, built in the Baghdad ul Jadeed campus, is the largest amphitheater in South Punjab in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and capacity. More than 2,000 students can sit in one place and continue their activities in this amphitheater.

Lectures and documentaries can be shown to a large number of teachers and students through the latest audio and video equipment. Similarly, literary and cultural activities, theater, and performing arts programs can also be organized on a large scale. Along with the amphitheater, 9 classrooms have also been constructed which are air-conditioned and additional rooms have been made available for teaching activities.

An academy for the preparation of competitive examinations has also been set up in these classrooms. The academy was inaugurated by Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Secretary of Higher education South Punjab. In this academy, students prepare for job examinations in Federal and provincial departments where teachers of related subjects are available to guide them.

The students of the University have extended special thanks to the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for setting up the amphitheater and providing the Academy and additional classrooms for the competitive examination in the adjoining classrooms.