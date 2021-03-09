Newly-elected Senator Abdul Qadir joins PTI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The newly-elected senator from Balochistan Muhammad Abdul Qadir in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and PTI chief organizer Saifullah Niazi were present in the meeting.

Abdul Qadir was an independent candidate for Senate election with joint support of the PTI and Balochistan Awami Party.