Newly Formed Hunza Tourist Guide Association Take Oath

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

Newly formed Hunza Tourist Guide Association take oath

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A 22-member executive committee of the newly formed Hunza Tourist Guide Association take oath in Karimabad Hunza.

Attaullah was elected president and Amjad Karim as the vice president of the association.

The association aims to provide a common platform to tourism guides.

Tourist companies will be able to avail the services of reliable and qualified guides through this platform.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony, Senior Minister Abbaidullah Baig said that the tourist guides were playing an important role in building the soft images of Gilgit-Baltistan.

President Ismaili Regional Council for Hunza Col. (R) Imtiaz ul Haq administered the oath of the newly elected office bearers.

