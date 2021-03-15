NHA signs agreement with SUPARCO for monitoring of road network using satellite technology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) signed an agreement on Monday under which NHA entire network would be monitored by using satellite technology.

Chairman NHA Capt( retd) Sikander Qayyum, Member SUPARCO Zafar Iqbal and Senior officers of NHA, SUPARCO and Ministry of Communications were also present.

NHA's Member (Planning) Asim Amin and Director Commercial SUPARCO Brig ( retd) Tahir islam signed the agreement.

Geographic Information System (GIS) and Satellite Technology provides advanced and powerful mechanisms to efficiently manage and integrate the numerous types of information necessary for the planning, design, construction, analysis, operation, maintenance and administration of transportation systems and facilities.

Under the agreement NHA would monitor its network using satellite technology along with the integration of artificial intelligence to support the efficient decision making.

The project will be executed over a period of three years during which the capacity of NHA staff will also be enhanced to achieve the sustainability of NHA Geographical Information System and Implementation of Intelligent Transportation System in future.

Chairman NHA Sikander Qayyum said that agreement between NHA and SUPARCO would pave the way for effective monitoring of NHA network and discipline the traffic on Motorways and National Highways.