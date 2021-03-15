UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHA Signs Agreement With SUPARCO For Monitoring Of Road Network Using Satellite Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:18 PM

NHA signs agreement with SUPARCO for monitoring of road network using satellite technology

National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) signed an agreement on Monday under which NHA entire network would be monitored by using satellite technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) signed an agreement on Monday under which NHA entire network would be monitored by using satellite technology.

Chairman NHA Capt( retd) Sikander Qayyum, Member SUPARCO Zafar Iqbal and Senior officers of NHA, SUPARCO and Ministry of Communications were also present.

NHA's Member (Planning) Asim Amin and Director Commercial SUPARCO Brig ( retd) Tahir islam signed the agreement.

Geographic Information System (GIS) and Satellite Technology provides advanced and powerful mechanisms to efficiently manage and integrate the numerous types of information necessary for the planning, design, construction, analysis, operation, maintenance and administration of transportation systems and facilities.

Under the agreement NHA would monitor its network using satellite technology along with the integration of artificial intelligence to support the efficient decision making.

The project will be executed over a period of three years during which the capacity of NHA staff will also be enhanced to achieve the sustainability of NHA Geographical Information System and Implementation of Intelligent Transportation System in future.

Chairman NHA Sikander Qayyum said that agreement between NHA and SUPARCO would pave the way for effective monitoring of NHA network and discipline the traffic on Motorways and National Highways.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Traffic NHA Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, RTA launch &#039;Give Way in the Fas ..

6 minutes ago

AED13 bn in individual deposits in UAE banks durin ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy closes down commercial office for mi ..

51 minutes ago

Global Business Forum virtual roadshows examine bu ..

51 minutes ago

CDA to setup 4400 apartments for homeless people o ..

2 seconds ago

Pakistan Open Tennis Championship: Aqeel, Ushna, N ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.